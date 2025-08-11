 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555746
Update notes via Steam Community
一、[Resource Store]

1. Description: Exchange excess items for [Resource Points] and purchase desired items.

二、[Resource Adjustment]

1. The acquisition of fragments has far exceeded expectations, so the acquisition of fragments has been reduced. [MOD Fragment] 5-10, [Plugin Fragment] 5-10.

2. The fragments of the set and weapon were not obtained as expected, so the acquisition of the fragments was increased. [Iron Man Guard Team Fragment] 10-20, [Justice Verdict One-shot Grenade Gun Fragment] 10-20.

3. New items have been added: [Advanced MOD Fragment] and [Advanced Plugin Fragment]

4. New option added: [Key Operations]

5. [Blade & Soul] Panel UI adjustment: Added sliders and expanded the panel UI.

三、[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [MOD Fragments]

2. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [Plugin Fragment]

