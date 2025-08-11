一、[Resource Store]
1. Description: Exchange excess items for [Resource Points] and purchase desired items.
二、[Resource Adjustment]
1. The acquisition of fragments has far exceeded expectations, so the acquisition of fragments has been reduced. [MOD Fragment] 5-10, [Plugin Fragment] 5-10.
2. The fragments of the set and weapon were not obtained as expected, so the acquisition of the fragments was increased. [Iron Man Guard Team Fragment] 10-20, [Justice Verdict One-shot Grenade Gun Fragment] 10-20.
3. New items have been added: [Advanced MOD Fragment] and [Advanced Plugin Fragment]
4. New option added: [Key Operations]
5. [Blade & Soul] Panel UI adjustment: Added sliders and expanded the panel UI.
三、[Bug Fixes]
1. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [MOD Fragments]
2. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [Plugin Fragment]
[2025Year 8Month 11Day][Version 2.07][Resource Store Now Available!]
