一、[Resource Store]



1. Description: Exchange excess items for [Resource Points] and purchase desired items.



二、[Resource Adjustment]



1. The acquisition of fragments has far exceeded expectations, so the acquisition of fragments has been reduced. [MOD Fragment] 5-10, [Plugin Fragment] 5-10.



2. The fragments of the set and weapon were not obtained as expected, so the acquisition of the fragments was increased. [Iron Man Guard Team Fragment] 10-20, [Justice Verdict One-shot Grenade Gun Fragment] 10-20.



3. New items have been added: [Advanced MOD Fragment] and [Advanced Plugin Fragment]



4. New option added: [Key Operations]



5. [Blade & Soul] Panel UI adjustment: Added sliders and expanded the panel UI.



三、[Bug Fixes]



1. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [MOD Fragments]



2. Fixed the bug of abnormal acquisition of [Plugin Fragment]