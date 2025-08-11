 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555599
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix focuses on cleaning up the tutorial experience:

Duplicate card bug squashed – Losing in the tutorial used to sneak an extra copy of a card into your deck when you restarted. Now your deck stays exactly as it should. No more uninvited guests.

Language selection streamlined – Previously, the language page popped up every time you opened the tutorial. Now it asks just once and remembers your choice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669691
