Fixed missing English translations in some shops.
Fixed an issue where the left hand symbol was displayed as the right hand when dual-wielding.
Added new items to Gabriel's Room and the Stellar Apartments.
Added icons to the descriptions of status recovery items.
Version 1.32 released
