11 August 2025 Build 19555590 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed missing English translations in some shops.
Fixed an issue where the left hand symbol was displayed as the right hand when dual-wielding.
Added new items to Gabriel's Room and the Stellar Apartments.
Added icons to the descriptions of status recovery items.

