13 August 2025 Build 19555565 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Equipment:

    • AP bonus increased to 65% for the Rotten Maul (Unique Weapon).

    • Proc chance increased to 70% at Mythic rarity for the following weapons: Arcane Codex, Clawtastrophe, and Tusk Fang (Unique Weapons).

  • Chaos Tower: Various visual improvements to the Chaos Tower.

Fixed Bugs

  • Chaos Tower:

    • The Chaos Tower now resets at 2 AM CEST instead of midnight (already fixed this Tuesday).

    • Addressed an issue causing fight verification errors in the Chaos Tower - Errors should now occur significantly less often.

    • Fixed a visual bug where the Chaos Tower would display floor 251 after being completed.

  • Guild Hunt: The Equinox and Star Breaker equipment chests from Guild Hunt now correctly grant their respective sets.

  • Heroes: Isolde's secondary skill now correctly dispels all personal buffs.

  • Gacha: Hero tokens now display correctly in the detail view for the Gacha system (Toilet).

Changed files in this update

