Improvements
Equipment:
AP bonus increased to 65% for the Rotten Maul (Unique Weapon).
Proc chance increased to 70% at Mythic rarity for the following weapons: Arcane Codex, Clawtastrophe, and Tusk Fang (Unique Weapons).
Chaos Tower: Various visual improvements to the Chaos Tower.
Fixed Bugs
Chaos Tower:
The Chaos Tower now resets at 2 AM CEST instead of midnight (already fixed this Tuesday).
Addressed an issue causing fight verification errors in the Chaos Tower - Errors should now occur significantly less often.
Fixed a visual bug where the Chaos Tower would display floor 251 after being completed.
Guild Hunt: The Equinox and Star Breaker equipment chests from Guild Hunt now correctly grant their respective sets.
Heroes: Isolde's secondary skill now correctly dispels all personal buffs.
Gacha: Hero tokens now display correctly in the detail view for the Gacha system (Toilet).
Changed files in this update