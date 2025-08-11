- AI empires no longer form huge alliance networks on higher difficulty levels. They do still ally, but they don't all clump together.
- Increased the size of forests on the map to make it look nicer.
- Various small bug fixes: rare crashes, missing text, and so on.
- Heroes & Villains: Albert North's sanity decreases less frequently, making it easier to keep him around.
- Heroes & Villains: Using the Cripple or Disarm ability on a ship now de-targets it for the other ability, so your ships will target either engines or guns instead of nothing at all.
Version 1.2.7.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
macOS Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update