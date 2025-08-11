 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555523
Update notes via Steam Community
  • AI empires no longer form huge alliance networks on higher difficulty levels. They do still ally, but they don't all clump together.
  • Increased the size of forests on the map to make it look nicer.
  • Various small bug fixes: rare crashes, missing text, and so on.
  • Heroes & Villains: Albert North's sanity decreases less frequently, making it easier to keep him around.
  • Heroes & Villains: Using the Cripple or Disarm ability on a ship now de-targets it for the other ability, so your ships will target either engines or guns instead of nothing at all.

