11 August 2025 Build 19555462 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Get ready to explore a fresh and exciting world where your money doesn’t just grow—it thrives on trees! Plant, nurture, and watch your financial empire bloom in this unique simulation adventure. Whether you're a casual gamer or a strategy fan, this game will offer something special for everyone.

We can’t wait for you to experience the fun, challenges, and surprises waiting for you in My Money Grows On Trees. Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for the launch!

Stay tuned for sneak peeks, trailers, and exclusive content coming your way soon! ✨

See you soon,
My Money Grows On Trees Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3794301
