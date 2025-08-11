 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555407 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed: Bug where the mouse would automatically enter the map dragging mode after entering the table password and closing the interface.
2. Fixed: Bug causing an error when uploading configurations to the Steam Cloud.
3. Improvement: After downloading a save from the cloud, compare the version number in the save file with the version number of the local save file. If they are different, do not overwrite the local save file with the cloud version.
4. Improvement: After updating Workshop items, the game does not update in-game. An update prompt and update button are required.
5. Improvement: The desktop password can now be changed in the settings, requiring the Steam ID to set.
6. Improvement: When the table password is set to "123", it can be opened directly without a password.
7. Improvement: Added a confirmation box to the "Reset All Configurations" button to prevent accidental clicking.
8. Improvement: Display the current version number in the settings interface to facilitate troubleshooting when collecting feedback.

