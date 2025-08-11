



This update focuses on some of the most requested features from our community, aiming to improve early-game clarity, progression, and rewards.



Patch Notes – The Hive \[v1.304]

New Features

Item System Tutorials Added

Added pop-up tutorial screens that explain the DNA and item drop system. These appear contextually when you first encounter key items, guiding you through their purpose and use.

Gameplay Updates

Improved Enemy AI in First Level

Enemy units in the first level are now more aggressive and will actively seek out the player base in certain areas, adding more challenge and strategic tension.

XP Rewards Rebalanced for Enemy Types

Different enemy types now grant varied XP rewards based on difficulty, ranging from 25 to 500 XP. This makes defeating tougher enemies more rewarding and progression more dynamic.

Improved First Wraith Boss Loot

The first Wraith boss now drops significantly better loot, giving players a more satisfying and rewarding early-game boss encounter.

We Want Your Feedback



We’d love to hear your thoughts on these changes, especially whether the new tutorial is clear and if you’d like to see it expanded to cover other systems. Every Steam review helps us improve and supports future updates. If you’re enjoying The Hive, please consider leaving one.