11 August 2025 Build 19555362 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



This update focuses on some of the most requested features from our community, aiming to improve early-game clarity, progression, and rewards.

Patch Notes – The Hive \[v1.304]

New Features

  • Item System Tutorials Added
    Added pop-up tutorial screens that explain the DNA and item drop system. These appear contextually when you first encounter key items, guiding you through their purpose and use.

Gameplay Updates

  • Improved Enemy AI in First Level
    Enemy units in the first level are now more aggressive and will actively seek out the player base in certain areas, adding more challenge and strategic tension.

  • XP Rewards Rebalanced for Enemy Types
    Different enemy types now grant varied XP rewards based on difficulty, ranging from 25 to 500 XP. This makes defeating tougher enemies more rewarding and progression more dynamic.

  • Improved First Wraith Boss Loot
    The first Wraith boss now drops significantly better loot, giving players a more satisfying and rewarding early-game boss encounter.

We Want Your Feedback

We’d love to hear your thoughts on these changes, especially whether the new tutorial is clear and if you’d like to see it expanded to cover other systems. Every Steam review helps us improve and supports future updates. If you’re enjoying The Hive, please consider leaving one.

Changed files in this update

Windows The Hive Content Depot 325731
Linux The Hive Linux Depot 325732
macOS The Hive OSX Depot 325733
