Please check out our Game Manual on specific features listed below.
Here are the key features we released for early access:
- We’ve built out a playable single player game while laying the foundation and framework for the future multiplayer modes of Gravebind.
- Customizable male and female characters that visually reflect what you equip along with two ridable mounts with more mounts to come.
- There are the beginnings of a story you can follow, and we have put together 10 quests that you can go through. We have made a walkthrough guide available in our online game manual.
- We have built a guided open world feel that allows you to unlock more and more areas as you progress through the quests. As you unlock areas, they are open for you to explore and hold purpose even after quests are completed. Aside from the small portion of the main world to explore, we have completed 1.5 levels of the crypts, 2 levels of mines to explore, a spider cave and a dynamic area where goblin camps spawn. A small town is near complete with most of a larger city also built out.
- We have a leveling system and a skill gain system in place with lots of combat, magic and other adventure skills to pick from.
- There are nearly 30 spells across five different skills. Still plenty more to come as well.
- There are over 40 different creatures to do combat with. Again still plenty more to come here as well.
- Over 50 different pieces of armor.
- Over 30 different weapons.
- You have the ability to adjust difficulty on a world by world basis with numerous settings from tweaking things like magic weapon drop rate, to quest difficulty.
- Hours of dialog have been written and dramatized speech has been generated for the majority of it and while some voices still need more refinement, we hope that you find this adds to the enjoyable experience of game play.
- We’ve built a currency system that supports multiple coin types while keeping it simple for players to follow that adds both function and flavor.
- A Banking system has been implemented with the ability to store additional items and share items between characters.
- Weve provided numerous quality of life improvements based on the early alpha testing feedback like providing options for automatic corpse opening and automatic door opening.
- We’ve implemented magic weapons (with armor to come soon) and other enhancements like sharpening, consecration, and fortification.
- We’ve implemented a material system for armor and weapons, though most found so far are copper and iron this leads into our crafting system for allowing players to craft weapons and armor with different material attributes and colors.
- We have mining and lumberjacking mostly implemented.
- Built a day/night system where shops close, npcs go to different places at day vs night, and different events happen at different times of the day.
- In game tutorial to take you through the basics of the game.
- 20. We’ve added some support for Spanish and hope to add more languages before long. We believe we have about 85% of the game text translated for players to enjoy.
There are also some areas we want to focus effort improving on that wasn’t as refined as what we wanted for the first early access release:
- Better portraits for npcs and players. The ones currently in use are place holders, and while we have made an effort to improve some of them, they are not quite the right style we want but before we get someone to work on them by hand, we want to complete the key npcs for the first part of the game so the style is consistent.
- Some voices in the game are very good while others need improved and this is something we will continue to work at as technology changes and different services become available.
- NPC intelligence and movement has improved since the first days of alpha but there is still more work to be done in this area as npcs still get stuck on occasion or make repeated bad movements. This is another area we will spend some time improving; in fact I envision this as an item that is constantly being refined.
- We also want make it so town NPCs are observant of your negative activities in town when they are around you. So when you try to break barrels/crates or pick locks in front of them they warn you then alert the guards if you are seen again. This behavior will be coming sooner rather than later.
So what will I be working on next in terms of development aside from the items mentioned above:
- One of my next key focuses will be crafting and a work order system, I will likely be starting with Blacksmithing and Carpentry first then start on tailoring/leatherworking, alchemy and stonework.
- I will begin work on our multiplayer server, most of the code that I have already written is setup to be plug and play with this, its just a matter of writing the part of software that is responsible for holding and tracking maps/objects differently than what single player does. I hope to start on this mid fall and have something for players to try at some point in the winter.
- I will continue to expand game content, Npcs/Spells/Items/Quests etc…
- New areas will be added like an Orc Fort, West Brimstone contested town with a treasury quest, Iron Forge and more expansions to existing areas like the crypts.
- Improved control over NPC followers, like summoned skeletons or your mount.
- Single player death mode setting for requiring reloading from prior save.
- Magic armor will be added. Many of the mechanics have already been defined and it’s a matter of implementing them.
- Custom housing will likely come after we get crafting and some multiplayer functionality done.
These are the key items we will be focusing on next. There are additional items on our early access list as well but this is what we will focus on first. We will shoot to do new feature releases every 4 – 6 weeks but if we are working on a major feature it might take a little longer. I will update the development boards this week and you can follow my progress.
Thanks for reading. If you have any questions, want to let us know about issues, or just want to discuss future changes/possibilities, please use our Discord channel to contact us.
We look forward to having you all with us as we develop Gravebind!
Chris The Avatar
Gravebind Creator