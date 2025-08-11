 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555329 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 12 new Cookpot recipes.
- Added new Dino, Axolotl and Pig names (you can also add suggestions in our Discord:D).
- Removed two achievements that you couldn't get in the current version. One was added (so now there are a total of exactly 110).
- Added support for multiple monitors with different resolutions.
- Added support for PS5 gamepad glyphs.

- Fixed a bug where Reviver Seeds didn't show up in runs.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't bind Strg, Shift and Alt keys.
- Fixed a bug where two Dungeon Floors seemingly melted together.

- Fixed some typos.

