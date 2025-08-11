Hi Everyone,
In Version 2.6, a new Artifact has been added: Amplifier. This Artifact enhances ranged attacks when performing melee attacks, and enhances melee attacks when performing ranged attacks.
Additionally, the abilities of some less popular character skills have been improved, making gameplay more diverse.
Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
Add New Artifact: Amplifier
Modifications
Increase Throw Stone, Throw Rock, Staff Swing & Card Slash Abilities
Modify Guardian & Archaeologist Abilities
Modify Some Monster Abilities
Enhance performance
Bugs Fix
Fix Wrong Arrow Position on Monster Card Page
Fix Throwing Sword & Throwing Axe Element Not Hiding
