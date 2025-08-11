Hi Everyone,



In Version 2.6, a new Artifact has been added: Amplifier. This Artifact enhances ranged attacks when performing melee attacks, and enhances melee attacks when performing ranged attacks.

Additionally, the abilities of some less popular character skills have been improved, making gameplay more diverse.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!



New Features

Add New Artifact: Amplifier

Modifications

Increase Throw Stone, Throw Rock, Staff Swing & Card Slash Abilities

Modify Guardian & Archaeologist Abilities

Modify Some Monster Abilities

Enhance performance



Bugs Fix