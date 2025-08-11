 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V THE FINALS Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19555284 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,


In Version 2.6, a new Artifact has been added: Amplifier. This Artifact enhances ranged attacks when performing melee attacks, and enhances melee attacks when performing ranged attacks.

Additionally, the abilities of some less popular character skills have been improved, making gameplay more diverse.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Add New Artifact: Amplifier

Modifications

  • Increase Throw Stone, Throw Rock, Staff Swing & Card Slash Abilities

  • Modify Guardian & Archaeologist Abilities

  • Modify Some Monster Abilities

  • Enhance performance

Bugs Fix

  • Fix Wrong Arrow Position on Monster Card Page

  • Fix Throwing Sword & Throwing Axe Element Not Hiding

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link