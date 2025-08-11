 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V THE FINALS Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19555265 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix:

Resolved an issue where end-of-game data failed to display correctly if the session was closed and later resumed from a save point.


Minor improvement:

Shop modifiers in the turret selector now highlight bonuses with different colors based on their value.

We're working on the game to give you the best possible experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3793841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link