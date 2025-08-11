 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19555196 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Operators!

We have an update for you today with a large number of minor fixes and two big ones: improved matchmaking and bots on TacOps maps. Additionally, many maps have undergone another round of optimization.

Full list of changes below:

Challenges (missions):

-       New daily challenges have been added, optimized for new players.

-       The rewards for some of the more difficult challenges have been increased.

-       Updated the tracking of daily challenges and fixed bugs in the counting process.

Performance:

-       Memory consumption was reduced.

-       Improved FPS stability.

Maps:

-        All maps: general performance optimization. 

-        All maps: lighting optimization. Shadows should look better now.

-        All maps: broken respawn points were fixed.

Bots:

-        Bots were added to the following TacOps maps: Moscow, Berlin, Warsaw, Polar, DMZ, and Tokyo.

-        Bots now have more varied weapon loadouts.

-        Fixed respawn and interaction issues.

Matchmaking:

-         A bug that prevented players from being properly matched together has been fixed.

UI/UX

-         Fixed visual bugs in 3440×1440 resolution.

Vehicles:

-         Fixed sights and other visual artifacts on vehicles.

General:

-         Landmark map is back to rotation. 

-         Translations of the new challenges have been added and adjusted. 

-         Fixed Label.undefined bug.

-         Fixed client crashes on Windows 11.

-         Updated Quick Play logic: removed Stronghold priority for experienced players (several matches or more).

-         Removed incorrect object collisions.

-         The display of the number of players in matches has been fixed.

