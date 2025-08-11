Greetings Operators!

We have an update for you today with a large number of minor fixes and two big ones: improved matchmaking and bots on TacOps maps. Additionally, many maps have undergone another round of optimization.

Full list of changes below:

Challenges (missions):

- New daily challenges have been added, optimized for new players.

- The rewards for some of the more difficult challenges have been increased.

- Updated the tracking of daily challenges and fixed bugs in the counting process.

Performance:

- Memory consumption was reduced.

- Improved FPS stability.

Maps:

- All maps: general performance optimization.

- All maps: lighting optimization. Shadows should look better now.

- All maps: broken respawn points were fixed.

Bots:

- Bots were added to the following TacOps maps: Moscow, Berlin, Warsaw, Polar, DMZ, and Tokyo.

- Bots now have more varied weapon loadouts.

- Fixed respawn and interaction issues.

Matchmaking:

- A bug that prevented players from being properly matched together has been fixed.

UI/UX

- Fixed visual bugs in 3440×1440 resolution.

Vehicles:

- Fixed sights and other visual artifacts on vehicles.

General:

- Landmark map is back to rotation.

- Translations of the new challenges have been added and adjusted.

- Fixed Label.undefined bug.

- Fixed client crashes on Windows 11.

- Updated Quick Play logic: removed Stronghold priority for experienced players (several matches or more).

- Removed incorrect object collisions.

- The display of the number of players in matches has been fixed.