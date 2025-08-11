Greetings Operators!
We have an update for you today with a large number of minor fixes and two big ones: improved matchmaking and bots on TacOps maps. Additionally, many maps have undergone another round of optimization.
Full list of changes below:
Challenges (missions):
- New daily challenges have been added, optimized for new players.
- The rewards for some of the more difficult challenges have been increased.
- Updated the tracking of daily challenges and fixed bugs in the counting process.
Performance:
- Memory consumption was reduced.
- Improved FPS stability.
Maps:
- All maps: general performance optimization.
- All maps: lighting optimization. Shadows should look better now.
- All maps: broken respawn points were fixed.
Bots:
- Bots were added to the following TacOps maps: Moscow, Berlin, Warsaw, Polar, DMZ, and Tokyo.
- Bots now have more varied weapon loadouts.
- Fixed respawn and interaction issues.
Matchmaking:
- A bug that prevented players from being properly matched together has been fixed.
UI/UX
- Fixed visual bugs in 3440×1440 resolution.
Vehicles:
- Fixed sights and other visual artifacts on vehicles.
General:
- Landmark map is back to rotation.
- Translations of the new challenges have been added and adjusted.
- Fixed Label.undefined bug.
- Fixed client crashes on Windows 11.
- Updated Quick Play logic: removed Stronghold priority for experienced players (several matches or more).
- Removed incorrect object collisions.
- The display of the number of players in matches has been fixed.
