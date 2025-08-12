 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19555192 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone.
-I think I fixed the crashing issue. Tested this build on opentest branch and It seemed to be working fine.
-Fixed some artifacts not upgrading.
-Increased font size in weapons upgrade menu
-Added Artifact Extreme Protocol indicator to the Leech Chance stat panel. And Extreme Protocol only affects Leech Chance now.

