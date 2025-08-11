We've got quite a few overhauls to existing game mechanics in store for you- in addition to new content such as sex scenes, new explorable areas, and more! Check it out, we're really excited to show you what we've been working on!

0.28.3

• New quest, “Of Good & Evil” (part of the Main Questline), can now be completed. Note that once this is completed, Claire’s fame level (which previously was always zero), will be raised to ‘noteworthy’. Fame level can be checked in the Gallery for the time being.

• A new scene, the Andumas x Arianthine undying scene, has been added as part of the “Of Good & Evil” quest! Automatically available in the Gallery once you complete the quest!

• A new scene for Claire’s Breeding Ranch involving Beth, whose Anal Penetration scene is now available! Automatically added to the Gallery with the rest of her scenes once triggered!

• A much-requested new feature has been added to the save/load system – you can now ‘set’ a quest to follow in the quest journal, and when you save your game it will then reflect on the save file. If you do not set any quest, then it will simply show nothing in the save file

• A major overhaul has been made to the skill tree system. All attribute-based skills are now available in the game (and many have been tweaked or strengthened), and instead of the requirements for each successive attribute-based skill being 5-10-15-20, they’ve now been raised to 5-10-20-40; the idea is that Claire, in each playthrough, should only really be able to reach the final skill in one or two attributes, rather than unlock them all. Additionally, the ‘special’ skills have been shifted to a separate section because they kept confusing people who thought they unlocked with attributes. The different attribute skills now confer more unique benefits to different playstyles, allowing Claire to survive and flourish no matter what kind of attribute-driven playstyle you choose. For example, high Intrigue Claire has access to pickpocketing alongside increased success rate to lockpicking, while high Seduction Claire basically saves money across the board and gets massive discounts even on expensive things like property. There’s quite a lot to explore with all of these new skills, so be sure to check out their benefits!

• Reading certain books for the first time now gives permanent buffs to Claire. Some books also confer specific knowledge that affects in-game lore revelations; for example, reading 'The Old Empire' will cause Claire to be able to understand random bits of Imperial Script (Latin) scattered around the game.

• As per popular request (especially for players who enjoy roleplaying or want more immersion) a new game mechanic has been added: sleeping rough and/or camping. As part of this new mechanic, the way the Camping Kit item is used has also been changed. Now, instead of being limited to inns, there are specific locations in the game (ie. with the Gypsies/Aldweya in the Badlands) where Claire can pitch a tent if she has the Camping Kit item and sleep outdoors, while also getting access to activities like foraging for food and supplies. There are also areas where Claire can find homeless shelters and sleep rough (ie. Valos Slums), and in these areas she has access to scavenging. There’s a lot of potential for new lewd scenes for these mechanics, so we’re planning for those too!

• The item weights have all been changed because anything with decimals (as opposed to whole numbers) was making it go wonky. All items either weigh at least 0 or 1 now. Claire’s starting carrying capacity has been raised to 100 to accommodate. High Defiance Claire can raise it to 200.

• The Cheats menu has been expanded with more options (such as removing tint/weather) via the refresh screen option. This is mainly for players who struggle with their vision. The Gallery also now has an override option if needed.

• A new map area, the Rumble Road, has been added in-between Rumbling Pass and the Wash maps. Importantly, the quest starter for the Mercenary Questline has also been moved here. Do note this is also where Isander will next appear in his second instalment in the future (after his first encounter is triggered).

• On popular request, added an option for Claire to leave Charlotte’s side even after she accompanies her to the job interview in Hotel Bellevue.

• The way Alchemy works has been overhauled. Most Alchemy recipes now require the Aqua Fortis item, which can be made using any strong alcohol. During the course of Claire’s adventures, you will also be able to find various Alchemy recipes scattered across the game (ie. Roxanne and her Ranger Grenade recipe).

• A cooking mechanic has been added. While at a campfire (at camping sites) you only have access to basic cooking, but you’ve bought property like the Ranch, your kitchenette will give you access to advanced cooking options – which can confer pretty powerful buffs. You’ll need cooking recipes for the advanced option though, which can be found throughout the game; for example, if mom has moved into any property, when next spoken to she will give Claire the recipe for Mom’s Hearty Stew.

• Eating at restaurants (ie. Restaurant Saveur) for the first time will confer a permanent boost to Claire’s Max Hunger, and also unlock advanced cooking recipes.

• ‘Refreshing’ tree trunk random loot items have been removed from the game in favour of the new scavenging/foraging mechanics.

• Rare gemstones (anything sapphire and higher) can no longer simply be purchased, and are properly rare items. They will come in handy in the future, so do hang on to any you have in your stash!

• Ore can now be mined using the Shovel item (which can be bought from the Provisioner merchant available in both Valos Portside and Rathpike West). Two ore spawn points available at the moment – one in Forsaken Mines next to Dargan, and one outside the kraken’s cove in Narfu. Mining ore is one of the few ways to get rare gemstones – and is also one of a Defiance-focused Claire’s more profitable activities.

• New map, Phalanx Plateau, added north of the Wash, serving as the main camp of the bulk of the mercenary army. Nothing to do there yet, just a placeholder for the Rathpike questlines in the future.

• Many new tileset additions, such as ‘glowing’ doors as opposed to ‘dark’ doors, as well as splattered cum in areas like the Castle Rainier dungeons, for more graphical oomph!

• Many new items have been added to the game and are available at vendors now. Quite a few item icons have been overhauled. They should all look fairly consistent/accurate now.

• You can now drink Aphrodisiac to confer a powerful Seduction + Depravity buff on yourself (but it lowers your Defiance and Intrigue).

• More benefits added to the ‘Moon-Touched’ special skill.

• All of the locked chests and locked doors in the game now share the same Intrigue-based requirements.

• The locked chest in the stablehouse in Hookton Village now has standard locked chest difficulty; to compensate, the loot within has been raised from 100 silvers to 200 silvers.

• The rainstorm event in Valos Outer City now only triggers once Claire has reached ‘noteworthy’ fame and caused the Occult to hire the paupers to attack her.

• The way most blessings work has been overhauled. Now, if praying at the Abbey, Claire can get stronger buffs + longer buff durations if she donates more money. She can also opt to not donate any money to simply get the weaker, shorter-lived free buff. This does not apply to the Abbey shrines in Prologue areas like Rivermont, in order to avoid unbalancing the early game.

• The shrine for the Temple of Fertility now swaps attributes rather than confers buffs.

• A shrine has been added to the Greengolds company which also swaps attributes.

• All alcohol-based items now confer Energy (at risk of getting Claire drunk). Two new Energy raising items also added: Honey and Coffee. These boost Energy with no other penalty, but are purposely made very expensive so they can’t be spammed in the early game.

• Added new ‘poster’ graphics in the game, mostly in Rathpike – where you’ll see Isander’s mug grinning at you from his wanted poster.

• Fixed the Temple of Fertility and the Thieves questlines clashing outside of the lighthouse of Valos in the Inner City.

• Fixed a bugged encounter with Charlotte in the Cup and Trotter not activating properly.

• Fixed the Temple of Fertility and Baker Family quests clashing in the Wayside Inn if you have both active.

• Fixed a bug where the Basilisk bossfight for the Rangers ended prematurely.

• Fixed Claire’s Max Energy not halving as intended when she’s Sick.

• Fixed a major bug where you could discard key items and lock yourself out of quests.

• Choosing the new ‘Easy Difficulty’ as opposed to ‘Normal Difficulty’ lets Claire start with 2 to all attributes rather than 1

• The placement for the Ranch's breeding girls has now been changed; it goes from left to right, Isobelle then Beth then Evelyn, as they are now placed in order of their initial Lust levels, with Isobelle being the lowest, and Evelyn being the highest.

---

0.28.3c

• Fixed a progression bug with using Washtubbers to access Castle Rainier in the Prologue.

• Fixed a progression mistake with Charlotte referring to Hookton even if you met her in Rivermont, at the Cup and Trotter

• The 'Maid' prayer at the Abbey now only buffs Seduction. Intrigue is separately buffed by the Lady Luck shrine - there's one in both Valos (Hotel Bellevue) and Rathpike (Den of Thieves / Derelict Building), as well as in the Prologue areas.

• In-game lore/story tidbits added for Sally - and the chef of the Restaurant Saveur.

• Fixed the 4th Defiance skill kicking in at 20 Defiance instead of 40 Defiance

• Valos ore has been added to the game - there's two locations at the moment, the Libertine Coast, and the Poacher Tunnels.

• Roxanne's training is now available earlier, though maxed out at 10; the cap goes up to 20 as the Rangers Questline is advanced.

• Interacting with the Tomb of Serganos gives +1 Defiance. More lore also added.

• Savord's dialogue has been expanded. Asking about the silver currency of Trissengrad also gives +1 Intrigue.

• The Gold Ingot's swap value has been raised to 600 silvers (in the Brabannois Club)

• Rylar (after completing the 'Good Smith, Bad Smith' quest) can melt down gold to make you Gold Ingots. There's no in-game use for it now, but it will be useful for late-game content.

• The way alcohol works has been changed to be more realistic. Drinking alcohol items, while boosting Energy, now raises Claire's inebriation. The default state is 100 inebriation (raised to 150 if you reach 20 Defiance). If Claire stops drinking and walks a certain number of steps (a higher amount of steps, the required the more she drank), it resets. As a result, if you don't drink too much and too fast, then alcohol can be used as a reliable Energy booster... but we've purposely not added in any kind of visible 'counter', so it feels realistic for Claire to be sort of mentally trying to count drinks while walking it off as best as she can. There will, however, be warning prompts from Claire if she's drinking too much.

---

0.28.3b (HOTFIX)

• A new map area, Cutthroat Cove, has been added to the Rathpike. Accessed via the Wash or from Whore's End. It's the 'Valos Slums' equivalent map for Rathpike and houses the Shady Merchant and Bootlegger for Rathpike. Additionally, if Gilly isn't trapped with the Pigboss in the Prologue, she shows up again here as well!

• The Thieves Questline has some updated dialogue/story

• Fixed a progression bug where you could not progress past the Castle Rainier entrance due to a missing event

• Fixed a progression bug where Fat Jack's Key doesn't work on his own back door

• Fixed a progression bug in Castle Rainier's grounds, where being caught the first time causes the movement of the patrolling pigmen to freeze, which prevents a second try

• Fixed a progression bug with the Mountain Lion being missing for the "For Pride's Sake" quest in the Rangers questline

• Fixed a progression bug in the Mercenary questline where the Backstab special skill doesn't work and crashes the game due to the plugin order not being aligned properly

• Fixed a progression bug where you could not progress past the Castle Rainier entrance due to a missing event

• Fixed a progression bug where the cooking job at the Restaurant Saveur doesn't work properly due to a missing event

• Fixed a progression bug with the Ranch, where after the dildo training scene for either Beth or Isobelle you end up stuck in a clock

• Fixed a mistake with the post-quest reward for resolving the kraken situation in Narfu Village, which gave +1 Depravity instead of +1 Defiance

• Fixed a problem with the 'A Girl's Best Friend' skill - jeweller takes your silver but gives you no gemstone in return. Damn scammers.

• Karland now gives an Emerald instead of a Ruby as a reward for getting the "Land of Fear" book.

• A free Sapphire can be picked up from the Library of Valos 2F, behind the Intrigue tutor

• The 'Moon-Touched' skill now causes lewd encounters in the Brugginwood to restore Energy rather than deduct it

• Post-questline Maude (if spared at the end of the Rangers questline) has been moved to a new location in the Lake-in-the-Woods, and her dialogue has been updated somewhat.

• Bubba Bear now gives Honey as a present, and Raw Fish is instead given by an alligator in the Lake-in-the-Woods as a present

• The 'Moon-Touched' skill now causes lewd encounters in the Brugginwood to restore Energy rather than deduct it

• An Abbey shrine has been added to the Crossroads part of the Prologue (if taking the coastal route over Rivermont)

---

0.28.2b (HOTFIX)

• Fixed a progression bug where the event for the Wayside Inn wouldn’t fire when you went there to meet High Sister Lily during the Temple/Sisters questline “Gift of Fertility”

• Removed the old ‘Easy Mode’ from the introduction, as the added Max Energy + Max Hunger were screwing with the previously-calculated numbers that balanced the early parts of the game.

• Floating arrow markers have been added across the game for greater guidance on request, due to lots of players – especially those playing with mouse click – clicking at wrong points of interaction and thinking the game was broken/missing something. These arrow markers, alongside the floating ‘hide’ and ‘fast travel’ markers, can be toggled on/off at will from Preferences in the menu.

• Fixed the effects of the first and second Depravity skills being swapped

• The intro part of the game has now been tweaked somewhat; also, choosing to skip the intro will bring you to a selection screen where you can choose a +1 to any attribute of your choice, so you don’t miss out on the initial +1 boost when playing the intro.

---

0.28.2

• The Rose path for the “Schism” quest (part of the Temple/Sisters of Fertility Questline), can now be completed.

• A new scene, featuring Peony x Rose’s Followers has also been added as part of the “Schism” quest, and is now available in the Gallery!

• The first part of a new sidequest, “Most Wanted”, featuring a new character – Isander - can now be started in Rathpike. You will need to finish the “The Iron Trade” quest before this becomes available – at which point two mercenaries will appear beside the new Watering Hole pub in the Wash, which triggers the quest.

• A new scene, featuring Claire x Isander, has also been added as part of the “Most Wanted” quest, and is now available in the Gallery!

• Fixed a progression bug where you couldn’t advance in the Sisters/Temple questline past ‘Tree of Stone’ due to a missing event marker in the Phantasmere.

• Fixed an erroneous entry in the ‘Apostasy’ quest that guides you to searc the Inner City of Valos rather than the Outer City as intended.

• Fixed a new instances of the fast travel map not disappearing from the screen after fast travel signposts are used; on a related note, the ‘Refresh Screen’ option from the Cheats menu will now clear the fast travel map as well when used, as bugged instances of the fast travel map are popping up here and there which previously were unaffected by refreshing the screen.

• Fixed the wolves in the Brugginwood racing up to Claire as if to attack her, but mostly to sniff her aggressively, after the Bruggin-Touched skill has been unlocked and they stop being hostile.

• Fixed a bug where sending the baby from Valos to the Maison Dorée traps you in a repeating text loop due to a missing event option.

• Fixed a bug where finishing Charlotte’s meal during the Hiring Conditions quest restores your Energy instead of Hunger.

• Fixed Roxanne’s Depravity training text mentioning you can go up to 30 when in reality it’s only up to 20

• The missing +1 Intrigue point for checking on the wounded lumberjack in the quest, For Pride’s Sake, has been added

• A single Knife is now removed as intended when used to kill the pirate during the Silent Cargo quest.

• Fixed Evelyn and Brutus ‘resetting’ after you peek on them when Breeding Papers is missing from your inventory

• Rockbeasts of Rumbling Pass have had their behaviour pattern made more challenging, and will actively track Claire down if she’s near

• Encountering the paupers during the rainstorm event in Valos and punching them out does not remove the inclement weather counter as intended – fixed.

• Fixed a minor bug where the mercenary guarding the gate under the Rusty Shield pub basement, if knocked into the sewer, will still react to Claire is lockpicking as if he isn’t already drowned in sewage

• Fixed “Far From Home” and “Smoke & Mirrors” quests not properly marking off as complete

• After rescuing your mother from Castle Rainier, you can no longer make the crossing into Occupied Rivermont again

• Fixed the battle music still playing after the battle for Rivermont is over

• Fixed various collision bugs and typos here and there – kudos to our debugging volunteers, Meniacle19, BondOfFlame, Nox, DΞИИIS, and the High Sister Rose Simp Account (no, really, that’s their username).