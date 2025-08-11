 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555071
Update notes via Steam Community
Manastone Quests in Woodland Commons covered by Tree.
Remove Event Notification on Tutorial.
Need to increase drop rate of Rat meat.
Loading Screen - Center background image
Loading bar percentage needs reset.
Significant updates to Monster Blood drop rate
Significantly reduced regen rate for early levels.
Woodland Commons Fixes
Quest lady in Southmir has no feet
Village sound in Ashen Valley
Village sounds in woodland commons village
Fix alignment of Abilities in Monster Blood Window to left instead of center.

