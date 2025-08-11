This update brings about a bunch of much needed bug fixes, polishing, as well as new community engagement features.

This also brings more graphics done by the community art team that I've been working with to be more organized with the help of Luhan. Thank you to Luhan, Kloyd, Jiang, Fuze, Genshin, Princess and Slugnir for actively working on art for the game!

I'm open to hearing what else you'd like to be notified about on Discord!

Discord Notifications for In-Game Happenings This is a cool community engagement feature to keep people who are currently outside offline updated on what's going on in the Ninja World. You can join our Official Nin Online Discord Server and subscribe to the #toad-news channel to find out when these things happen...

(Devs) Animation Editor References Tab Just like the Item and Jutsu editor, developers can now see where animations are referenced in other data types so we can more easily locate unused animations.

Action Prompt HUD Can be disabled in the settings, but this will be helpful to remind new players what is interactable

Added Sound Effects to Chakra Charging and Hand Seal Jutsu Animation This is just a small polish that has been sorely missing

Hand Signs animation Some jutsu will now have the character actually perform hand signs during the cast time of the jutsu.

Improved Jump, Dash and Falling animations

Ninja are no longer run kicking your legs mid-air, and falling from heights puts you in a brace position.

Improved Dialogue UI to not have text and choices all the way to the sides of the screen

This was a player suggestion that I've been meaning to do for awhile now, but having the texts of the dialogue be at the edges of the screen made a lot of sense when Nin was first being designed since the resolution at the time was fixed to 1280x768, now that we allow from widescreen and even ultrawide screen resolutions, it makes sense to center it.

Some HUD like targeting, names and outlines on characters are now disabled during dialogues

More immersive dialogue mode!

Added better styling on House and Warp Names

Gave the House and Warp names a rounded black background so it looks less like a sign and more like UI

Expired Account Tokens on Quick Login menu now prompt you to reauthorize instead of looking like everything is fine

A player was getting confused when they had the quick login character remain normally, but were getting the token error. Now it prompts you to re-authorize instead of telling you to.

Damage Text is now rendered in the UI system instead of on game render pass so that it can render above names

I couldn't make damage text move much further because it was being blocked by the names of the target. Now it renders above that!

Improved Damage Text Speed so that it flies out of characters way

The way the damage was before it centered very much on the face of the character and didn't move far out. Now it flies out more dramatically. It's for practical reasons, but also looks better.

Improved the way ImGUI UI is rendered so that it fades to transparency more gracefully

There's been this longstanding issue for a few years now that when UI fades to transparent, it looks like it turns black before. This meant that when something was alpha 20%, it looked more like 40% and black-ish. This is now gone.

Improved Male Blind Monk Robe Graphics (Thank you Luhan)

Players no longer emit regeneration text when they are hiding