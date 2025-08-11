- Policies: Added the “Military Cooperation Policy”. Allows military aircraft to undergo maintenance in your hangars. They won’t pay base service fees but the military will ensure that drones do not appear in your airport. Useful if players need to deal with drones at a time of limited cash (and don't have time to find the drone and click on it).
- Graphics: Added flashing white strobe lights on aircraft that are landing or taking off.
- Graphics: Navigation lights now stay on when aircraft are parked at their stands.
- Graphics: Isolated single terminal tiles have been given a scaffolding model. It is easy to leave behind single terminal tiles when deleting a terminal. As these single tiles are too small to form a roof they were difficult to see and it is could have been confusing why they could not be built over. The new model marks to the player that something has been built on the tile.
- Gameplay: The effectiveness of solar farms was increased.
- UI: Clicking back on the build menu when the one-way taxiway mode is activated now deactivates the one-way taxiway mode.
Update Notes for 11 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
