Dungeon Expansion, Elite Monsters & More!

Hi Hunters!

I'm back with some exciting news! After yesterday’s release of the new event mini-dungeon, I went straight back to work fixing a few bugs. But while doing that, I figured... why stop there? So, I’ve added even more content for you to enjoy right now. Let’s dive into the details:

🕳️ Event Mini-Dungeon Expansion

The event dungeon just got a makeover! It’s now bigger, with more resource nodes to farm. This improvement should make your gathering and crafting journey a lot more rewarding!

👑 New Elite Monster: Goblin King - Elite Variant

Introducing a more dangerous version of the Goblin King!

This elite foe is stronger and comes with enhanced loot drops. If you think you're ready for a challenge, this is your opportunity to earn valuable rewards – just be careful, it won’t go down easy!

🛡️ New Craftable Shield (Rare)

A powerful rare shield has been added to the game!

You can now unlock its blueprint through the Base Master. Once you’ve learned the blueprint, head to the blacksmith to start crafting your new defense gear and shield yourself from incoming threats.

🔧 Base Master Updates

Big improvements here!

The Base Master now gives you access to all currently available blueprints, plus construction jobs needed to unlock more weapons and crafting NPCs. No more searching around — everything you need starts at the Base Master!

🍷 New Event Potion Item

A brand new event potion has been added to the Shop and is also available through the Alchemist NPC. Grab these while you can! They could give you that edge you need on harder challenges.

🌍 Prepare for the Outlands

With these changes, you’ll start getting a taste of the true power levels you’ll face in the Outlands — coming very soon!

Now is the perfect time to level up, fine-tune your build, and stockpile resources. Once the Outlands drop... you'll want to be ready, or you may face a world that destroys the unprepared!

Thank you all for continuing to explore, support, and enjoy Dungeon Reborn!

And as always — don’t forget to join us on Discord! I’m active daily for bug reports, feedback, or just to chat with the community. Let's continue building this adventure together.

Stay strong,

– PixelPulse Studio