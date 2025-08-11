 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19554896 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced motion blur and added optional setting

- Minimized camera movement

- Cabinets can now be entered earlier

- Improved symbols and guidance

- Added clearer hints

- Added a new save point

- Reduced bugs

- Some scenes have been fixed.

IMPORTANT WARNING!: Updates may corrupt old save files, please start the new game for the best experience.

