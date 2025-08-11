- Reduced motion blur and added optional setting
- Minimized camera movement
- Cabinets can now be entered earlier
- Improved symbols and guidance
- Added clearer hints
- Added a new save point
- Reduced bugs
- Some scenes have been fixed.
IMPORTANT WARNING!: Updates may corrupt old save files, please start the new game for the best experience.
Update 1.5
