 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19554878 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks,

Thanks to your help, we identified the (other) memory leak on Volcanic Glacier, which should now be fixed!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1593031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1593032
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1593033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link