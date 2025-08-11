Hi folks,
Thanks to your help, we identified the (other) memory leak on Volcanic Glacier, which should now be fixed!
Hotfix 3 v1.2.5 - Volcanic Glacier Memory Leak
Update notes via Steam Community
