Tower Defense Optimizations · Healing Tower Can Repair Nearby Turrets

Optimizations & Adjustments

Healing Tower’s repair effect now works on nearby turrets. Increased tower defense deployment time. Greatly reduced cooldown for all tower defense structures. Reduced initial cost of Flame Towers. All area-of-effect buff towers will now continuously display their effective range. Standardized the initial armor of all tower defense structures. Adjusted upgrade cards for card-based towers: greatly increased health boost, attack speed boost, and tower armor boost values. Reduced time interval for the Auto-Build Tower card. Updated visual effects for Missile Tower hits. Optimized visual effects for explosive air-drop indicators.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where floating numbers would flicker. Improved some localization text. Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

Thank you Survivors for all your feedback and suggestions! We will continue fixing and optimizing known issues in future updates.