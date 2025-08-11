Coloring Voxels Free Bonus Image

With the launch of Coloring Voxels only 5 days away, Jack the artist has turned a couple of his Voxel levels into a pixel art image for you to enjoy!

Head over to the bonus book to play for free right now!

Coloring Pixels V1.20.15 Patch Notes





New Features

Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the upcoming release of Coloring Voxels!

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is coming soon! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!