11 August 2025 Build 19554844 Edited 11 August 2025 – 12:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coloring Voxels Free Bonus Image

With the launch of Coloring Voxels only 5 days away, Jack the artist has turned a couple of his Voxel levels into a pixel art image for you to enjoy!

Head over to the bonus book to play for free right now!

Coloring Pixels V1.20.15 Patch Notes


New Features

  • Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the upcoming release of Coloring Voxels!

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is coming soon! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!

Changed files in this update

