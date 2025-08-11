 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19554775
Update notes via Steam Community



What a launch!

We've been smiling non-stop all week thanks to the incredible response and support from all of you. V1 was a major update, and we’re thrilled with how smoothly everything went. Of course, there are always a few final touches to polish, but that’s part of the journey. This marks our first post-launch update, and we’re just getting started!


Changelist

  • Added quick Steam Workshop access buttons for custom tracks and races in the multiplayer game lobby.

  • Updated the race guide's path generation to be more consistent with the intended flow of the track. This fixes some switchbacks in the path that should've been straight.

  • Fixed The Siren achievement not correctly unlocking.

  • Fixed the 02 - Starry Night track in the San Lipo Drive nighttime environment.

  • Fixed issue with leaderboard profile pictures showing a white image.

  • Fixed blurry loading screen images on lower quality settings.

  • Fixed issue in the track builder where deleting an item while manipulating the gizmo could make the editor go in an undefined state.

  • Fixed the spline tool in the track builder to prevent spline items being placed on game triggers.

  • Fixed several collisions in the Azure District - Silverscreen environment.

  • Fixed the flight controller settings menu not selecting the correct rates model if the drone setup was using a different model than BetaFlight.

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where an error could occur during the finish screen while having the drone selection or level selection open, and the next game was started.

  • Fixed a controller calibration issue where the controller and UI wouldn't get displayed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Liftoff: Micro Drones (Windows 64bit) Depot 1432321
macOS Liftoff: Micro Drones (macOS) Depot 1432322
Linux 64-bit Liftoff: Micro Drones (Linux) Depot 1432323
