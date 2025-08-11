Added quick Steam Workshop access buttons for custom tracks and races in the multiplayer game lobby.

Updated the race guide's path generation to be more consistent with the intended flow of the track. This fixes some switchbacks in the path that should've been straight.

Fixed The Siren achievement not correctly unlocking.

Fixed the 02 - Starry Night track in the San Lipo Drive nighttime environment.

Fixed issue with leaderboard profile pictures showing a white image.

Fixed blurry loading screen images on lower quality settings.

Fixed issue in the track builder where deleting an item while manipulating the gizmo could make the editor go in an undefined state.

Fixed the spline tool in the track builder to prevent spline items being placed on game triggers.

Fixed several collisions in the Azure District - Silverscreen environment.

Fixed the flight controller settings menu not selecting the correct rates model if the drone setup was using a different model than BetaFlight.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where an error could occur during the finish screen while having the drone selection or level selection open, and the next game was started.

Fixed a controller calibration issue where the controller and UI wouldn't get displayed.