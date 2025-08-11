Low End Mode: Available only in the settings from the main menu. We recommend enabling it only if digging causes noticeable lag when creating holes. Activating this mode create the "alternate tunnel", but switching back will restore the hole. Maybe someone will find an alternative use for it!



Inverted Y-Axis: You asked for it. Now it's here. UI Scaling: Originally made for Steam Deck, but it might come in handy for others too.



when they're ready to use. Arrow key movement support: You can now control your character using the arrow keys. A little something for the left-handed players.



We're back with a little appetizer before diving into work on Hardcore Mode. For now, here's what's on the menu:More fixes coming soon, but for now, we're heading back to work on Hardcore Mode!