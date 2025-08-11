 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19554745 Edited 11 August 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey escapees! We're back with a little appetizer before diving into work on Hardcore Mode. For now, here's what's on the menu:
  • Low End Mode: Available only in the settings from the main menu. We recommend enabling it only if digging causes noticeable lag when creating holes. Activating this mode create the "alternate tunnel", but switching back will restore the hole. Maybe someone will find an alternative use for it!
  • Inverted Y-Axis: You asked for it. Now it's here.
  • UI Scaling: Originally made for Steam Deck, but it might come in handy for others too.
  • Indicator above the teapot and coffee machine when they're ready to use.
  • Arrow key movement support: You can now control your character using the arrow keys. A little something for the left-handed players.
  • Improved item pickup near the metro tunnel.

More fixes coming soon, but for now, we're heading back to work on Hardcore Mode!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672722
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3672723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link