 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19554712 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed Delivery Persons placing delivered items instantly without playing the animation or timer after the first delivery.

  • Fixed some employees and customers not coming to the resort if transportation was once full, even after space became available.

  • Fixed employees waiting too long before going to the locker room if the last pathfinding attempt returned an error.

  • Fixed vehicles in the world not showing tooltip boxes.

  • Hover object audio FX now only plays when the tooltip box appears.

  • Fixed CEO still getting a favorite break room item from the old items list.

  • Fixed deliveries arriving one hour late to collection shifts.

  • Fixed syncing issue when utility line counts changed during sync.

  • Fixed customers not using other casino games if the first one they tried finished successfully, causing casino game variety balance to break.

  • Fixed table casino games not calculating total hands played for each customer.

  • Fixed list sorting buttons not working on the Bus menu.

  • Fixed dealers resetting the table they last dealt at immediately after arriving at the casino hotel while not actually there.

  • Customers now wait for a dealer for some time before leaving a casino table if the dealer is gone (prevents instant leaving during breaks or shift changes).

  • Fixed some buses and taxis leaving without stopping at their stops.

  • Fixed customers watching a casino game getting stuck if the watched item was removed.

Changes/Additions

  • Added list sorting buttons to the Employees menu, Hiring menu, and Assignments menu.

  • Added missing Hair Salon moodlet.

  • Added 4 new wallpapers.

  • Added 2 new archive shelves.

  • Added filter effects to the audio mixer when the camera zooms out for a distant feel.

  • Waste collection hours changed to 13:00–15:00 and 01:00–03:00.

  • Delivery hours changed to 14:00–17:00 and 02:00–05:00.

  • AI now detects item usage slots that are outside the placed room and deactivates them.

    - This allows items like the dartboard to have usage slots outside their collider zone.

    - Interface highlights for usage and lining positions during item placement will be added.

  • Removed the player platform part from the dartboard, it can now be played by two players if there’s enough space.

  • Item usage slots in casino rooms now give +1 extra room capacity.

  • Changed the famous x100 speed tick-tack sound.

  • Lights no longer flicker on day/night changes.

Changed depots in publictest branch

View more data in app history for build 19554712
Windows Depot 1457031
macOS Depot 1457032
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link