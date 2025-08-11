Fixed Delivery Persons placing delivered items instantly without playing the animation or timer after the first delivery.

Fixed some employees and customers not coming to the resort if transportation was once full, even after space became available.

Fixed employees waiting too long before going to the locker room if the last pathfinding attempt returned an error.

Fixed vehicles in the world not showing tooltip boxes.

Hover object audio FX now only plays when the tooltip box appears.

Fixed CEO still getting a favorite break room item from the old items list.

Fixed deliveries arriving one hour late to collection shifts.

Fixed syncing issue when utility line counts changed during sync.

Fixed customers not using other casino games if the first one they tried finished successfully, causing casino game variety balance to break.

Fixed table casino games not calculating total hands played for each customer.

Fixed list sorting buttons not working on the Bus menu.

Fixed dealers resetting the table they last dealt at immediately after arriving at the casino hotel while not actually there.

Customers now wait for a dealer for some time before leaving a casino table if the dealer is gone (prevents instant leaving during breaks or shift changes).

Fixed some buses and taxis leaving without stopping at their stops.