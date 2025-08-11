Fixes
Fixed Delivery Persons placing delivered items instantly without playing the animation or timer after the first delivery.
Fixed some employees and customers not coming to the resort if transportation was once full, even after space became available.
Fixed employees waiting too long before going to the locker room if the last pathfinding attempt returned an error.
Fixed vehicles in the world not showing tooltip boxes.
Hover object audio FX now only plays when the tooltip box appears.
Fixed CEO still getting a favorite break room item from the old items list.
Fixed deliveries arriving one hour late to collection shifts.
Fixed syncing issue when utility line counts changed during sync.
Fixed customers not using other casino games if the first one they tried finished successfully, causing casino game variety balance to break.
Fixed table casino games not calculating total hands played for each customer.
Fixed list sorting buttons not working on the Bus menu.
Fixed dealers resetting the table they last dealt at immediately after arriving at the casino hotel while not actually there.
Customers now wait for a dealer for some time before leaving a casino table if the dealer is gone (prevents instant leaving during breaks or shift changes).
Fixed some buses and taxis leaving without stopping at their stops.
Fixed customers watching a casino game getting stuck if the watched item was removed.
Changes/Additions
Added list sorting buttons to the Employees menu, Hiring menu, and Assignments menu.
Added missing Hair Salon moodlet.
Added 4 new wallpapers.
Added 2 new archive shelves.
Added filter effects to the audio mixer when the camera zooms out for a distant feel.
Waste collection hours changed to 13:00–15:00 and 01:00–03:00.
Delivery hours changed to 14:00–17:00 and 02:00–05:00.
AI now detects item usage slots that are outside the placed room and deactivates them.
- This allows items like the dartboard to have usage slots outside their collider zone.
- Interface highlights for usage and lining positions during item placement will be added.
Removed the player platform part from the dartboard, it can now be played by two players if there’s enough space.
Item usage slots in casino rooms now give +1 extra room capacity.
Changed the famous x100 speed tick-tack sound.
Lights no longer flicker on day/night changes.
Changed depots in publictest branch