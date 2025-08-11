Game File Size Optimization



A considerable size optimization for the game, from the hefty 33.5gb, the game now only takes 8.5gb of space. That's my bad folks, I had forgot to set the compression methods correctly, most of the filesize was from textures and lightmaps. The compression may have a barely visible effect on texture quality.





Skills system overhaul



Overhauled the Skills system, now instead of 3 main attributes and 6 skills, we now only have 3 main skills: Resolve, Finesse, and Cunning. As it was in the first game, with some changes.



With this change, I have also added an elixir that allows you to reset your skillpoints. It is highly recommended since the old variable values are not checked during gameplay, and should be reset to achieve your full potential!





Combat Balancing



With the skill system overhaul also comes combat balancing. The game should now be a little bit harder, enemies have more health and reach. Dodging their attacks may be a bit more difficult. The amount of mana potions was cut greatly, you can't craft them anymore, and you'll have less health potions too, though it may still be too much.



Let me know how these changes feel.





Resolve is for Health and Mana points.

Finesse is for Attack dmg and persuasion skill checks

Cunning is for picking pockets, picking locks, and deception attempts.





Minor changes





Added a recipes menu.

Changed menu buttons to be more prominent for social, feedback, etc.

