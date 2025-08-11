Hello fellow cultists, occultists and related adherents. A double edition Steam post for you - Updating Occlude to 1.0.3 and announcing a major, free update coming in a couple of months!

Salutations, Update 1.0.3

This update resolves the last of our outstanding game issues from launch. It includes:

Fixes to typos across the board. Especially annoying was the misspelling of Tributary, our own company, in the credits. Woops.

Expanding Game Rules . Players rightly pointed out that they didn't include wording around Purgatory Slots, and we noticed some confusion with how Undo worked in Classic Mode. We've updated both in the Game Rules.

Ongoing controller support . We know a small number of players on certain devices have had issues with using controllers. We've made some changes to help this. We could do with some concrete reproduction steps before we can confidently say "it's fixed" so do let us know in the Discussions or comments if you have a recurring issue with using controllers. Do let us know exactly what happened before/after, with what controller setup you were using.

General bug fixes and stability updates.

We now feel confident enough to move onto adding more content to Occlude. Which reminds me...

Introducing the Cardinals Update

We're extremely excited to announce a major, free update to Occlude in the Cardinals Update!

We will be adding over 20 new puzzles to the game, each a variant of one of the seven Rituals, called Cardinals.

The rules of each Cardinal will be a new challenge for players, while also being loosely based off their original Ritual. Completing all Cardinals will unlock a new Archive Object and Document for those lore hunters out there.

We know fans of Occlude wanted even more puzzles to chew on and we're extremely happy to oblige by more than doubling the amount of puzzles in-game.

Currently we're figuring out when this will be ready for you lot to play (as players of Occlude know, timelines are fiddly things to get right). All we can say now is that we're looking at couple of months until they're ready - Please bear with us!

This update will also come with a number of Quality of Life updates that people have requested which take more time than a smaller update.

Let us know what you think in the comments below. Don't forget to hop on our Discord to meet other Obscurants and read our lore drops - There's a new one out today!

Happy hunting,

S

P.S. - We're trying to get out Trading Cards and Badges out for the game, but Steam keeps rejecting us for fairly vague reasons. Which is fun and fine! After the fourth round of trying to submit these, they hopefully will be with you this week. Apologies for the wait.