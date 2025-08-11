🐛 Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where importers set to infinite delivery wouldn't drop their deliveries
- Fixed an issue where recycling structures would provide extra materials of the first required resource and not drop the remaining resources
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update