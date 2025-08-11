 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19554465 Edited 11 August 2025 – 12:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐛 Bug fixes


  • Fixed an issue where importers set to infinite delivery wouldn't drop their deliveries
  • Fixed an issue where recycling structures would provide extra materials of the first required resource and not drop the remaining resources

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1928082
