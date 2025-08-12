 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19554344 Edited 12 August 2025 – 09:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
GAMEPLAY
  • Fixed an issue where the mission would not be completed correctly if you scored only 0 points on 'Easy' difficulty level

EQUIPMENT
  • Added impact effect for all surfaces when using the Battering Ram on them

TUTORIAL
  • Fixed issues with the display order of Tutorial stages

MISSION LEVELS
  • Fixed collision issues in various levels
  • Fixed an issue with NPCs spawning incorrectly in the server room in the "Breaking Point" mission
  • Updated daytime lighting in "Silence of the Hansons" mission

UI
  • Added ability to bind scroll wheel to inputs contained in the menu tab
  • Added gamepad support for HUD chat, updated gamepad input

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1619311
