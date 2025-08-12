- Fixed an issue where the mission would not be completed correctly if you scored only 0 points on 'Easy' difficulty level
EQUIPMENT
- Added impact effect for all surfaces when using the Battering Ram on them
TUTORIAL
- Fixed issues with the display order of Tutorial stages
MISSION LEVELS
- Fixed collision issues in various levels
- Fixed an issue with NPCs spawning incorrectly in the server room in the "Breaking Point" mission
- Updated daytime lighting in "Silence of the Hansons" mission
UI
- Added ability to bind scroll wheel to inputs contained in the menu tab
- Added gamepad support for HUD chat, updated gamepad input
