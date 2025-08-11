 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19554228 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix map icons being offset
  • Fix some powered off houses in Saranac
  • Fix some radiators not working
  • Fix landscape z-fighting
  • Fix beds not loading when sleeping in multiplayer after reconnecting
  • Heal cheat now resets unconsciousness state
  • Possible fix for fluorescent light buildable being off when you leave and come back
  • Fix cars instantly stopping when you get out of them
  • Possible fix for door desync in multiplayer
  • Fix some roofs not having snow in multiplayer

