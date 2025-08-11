- Fix map icons being offset
- Fix some powered off houses in Saranac
- Fix some radiators not working
- Fix landscape z-fighting
- Fix beds not loading when sleeping in multiplayer after reconnecting
- Heal cheat now resets unconsciousness state
- Possible fix for fluorescent light buildable being off when you leave and come back
- Fix cars instantly stopping when you get out of them
- Possible fix for door desync in multiplayer
- Fix some roofs not having snow in multiplayer
