Patch 0.10.0 (Bloody Hell):
New Biome:
The Hell, unlocked by getting 4 runes in one run, a portal appears
New playable character:
The Cards Master: throws two cards diagonally, and he can make them spin as well. This character can not get any power up, but has the ingot bonus (more golds equals more damage), and gets twice as many runes as the others characters, and they don't give any negative effect
New enemies:
Cultist: runs away from the player, teleports if the player is close and spawns bats
Moon Slime: spawns falling meteors and runs away from the player in the meantime
Weeping Angel: applies a blindness effect, teleports and runs away
New Boss, the Vampire: Runs on the player, applies blindness, spawns tornadoes, meteors and bats, clones himself...
Gameplay:
Steam Achievements are back
New mechanic: Runes appears on the walls. You can accept to lower one of your stats to increase another one
Luck Clovers: Found in the pots, they increase your chances of looting XP, coins, shields from breakables and enemies
Stats menu to see your build in details
Music:
3 new music tracks (Hell exploration, Hell combat and Hell boss)
Balance:
Nerfed the damage bonus (20% -> 10%)
Nerfed the damage sphere talent (10% -> 5%)
Engine:
Code optimization
Quality of life:
Attacks can touch enemies after their period of invincibility
Stats menu in the runes menu
The B button does not close the home menu anymore
Shiny effect on chests
Jumping animation added on some enemies
PC language used for default language
Mage character: hold button to automatically throw fireballs
Afterimage on projectiles
Better placement for the crosses on the ground
Fixes:
Fixed the build number
Fixed a graphical glitch
Fixed a bug on the meteors placement
