Major 11 August 2025 Build 19554224
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.10.0 (Bloody Hell):

New Biome:

  • The Hell, unlocked by getting 4 runes in one run, a portal appears

New playable character:

  • The Cards Master: throws two cards diagonally, and he can make them spin as well. This character can not get any power up, but has the ingot bonus (more golds equals more damage), and gets twice as many runes as the others characters, and they don't give any negative effect

New enemies:

  • Cultist: runs away from the player, teleports if the player is close and spawns bats

  • Moon Slime: spawns falling meteors and runs away from the player in the meantime

  • Weeping Angel: applies a blindness effect, teleports and runs away

  • New Boss, the Vampire: Runs on the player, applies blindness, spawns tornadoes, meteors and bats, clones himself...

Gameplay:

  • Steam Achievements are back

  • New mechanic: Runes appears on the walls. You can accept to lower one of your stats to increase another one

  • Luck Clovers: Found in the pots, they increase your chances of looting XP, coins, shields from breakables and enemies

  • Stats menu to see your build in details

Music:

  • 3 new music tracks (Hell exploration, Hell combat and Hell boss)

Balance:

  • Nerfed the damage bonus (20% -> 10%)

  • Nerfed the damage sphere talent (10% -> 5%)

Engine:

  • Code optimization

Quality of life:

  • Attacks can touch enemies after their period of invincibility

  • Stats menu in the runes menu

  • The B button does not close the home menu anymore

  • Shiny effect on chests

  • Jumping animation added on some enemies

  • PC language used for default language

  • Mage character: hold button to automatically throw fireballs

  • Afterimage on projectiles

  • Better placement for the crosses on the ground

Fixes:

  • Fixed the build number

  • Fixed a graphical glitch

  • Fixed a bug on the meteors placement

