 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19554190 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who has fun playing Imperator with Nothing to Do! I have compiled and improved the points that have been modified since version 1.0.2.

Convenience


Added hints regarding the conditions for completing hidden challenges.

Fixed a bug where pressing F12 would return you to the screen.

Typo Miss

Some terms and nouns have been revised to reflect foreign language notation and standard language.

Some typos have been corrected.

ETC


Some graphical bugs have been fixed.

I'll be back with another update later!

Changed files in this update

Windows Korean Depot 2817211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link