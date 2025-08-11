Thank you to everyone who has fun playing Imperator with Nothing to Do! I have compiled and improved the points that have been modified since version 1.0.2.

Convenience



Added hints regarding the conditions for completing hidden challenges.

Fixed a bug where pressing F12 would return you to the screen.

Typo Miss

Some terms and nouns have been revised to reflect foreign language notation and standard language.

Some typos have been corrected.

ETC



Some graphical bugs have been fixed.



I'll be back with another update later!