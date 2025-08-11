- Moved Playtest to Season 3
- Fixed an issue where class indicators would sometimes not update correctly in the Inventory
- Fixed an issue where Consumable Potions could not be sorted in the Storage
- Fixed an issue where Consumable Potions were not unlocked correctly in the Shop
- Fixed some issues with the 'Chain Heal' and 'Kugelblitz' Ultimate behavior
Update v1.21.1
