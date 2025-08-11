 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19553963 Edited 11 August 2025 – 16:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes:

  • Fixed a problem where some paintings could not be interactable.
  • Fixed a bug where the default language could be set incorrectly if the system language could not be detected.
  • Fixed a softlock for Procedural Ships where some ships had no available dialogue options.
  • Fixed Japanese characters. We are fully reworking the Japanese localization, as the current machine-translated version is unusable. If you’d like to help us with localization, please join our Discord.
  • Fixed an issue where the Courier could leave the lighthouse without saying anything.
  • Fixed inconsistencies between choices made and their consequences in some dialogues.

