- Fixed a problem where some paintings could not be interactable.
- Fixed a bug where the default language could be set incorrectly if the system language could not be detected.
- Fixed a softlock for Procedural Ships where some ships had no available dialogue options.
- Fixed Japanese characters. We are fully reworking the Japanese localization, as the current machine-translated version is unusable. If you’d like to help us with localization, please join our Discord.
- Fixed an issue where the Courier could leave the lighthouse without saying anything.
- Fixed inconsistencies between choices made and their consequences in some dialogues.
