11 August 2025 Build 19553884 Edited 11 August 2025 – 15:26:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.5 Update Highlights:

  1. Fixed a bug where buildings could not be selected.
  2. Added the ability to sell the selected building by pressing “T”.
  3. Pressing the right mouse button can now cancel a building currently under construction.


Control Instructions

  • Use W, A, S, D to move the camera.
  • Press R to repair a selected building.
  • Press T to sell a selected building.
  • Press H to return to the base view.
  • Click on the building icons on the right side to purchase.
  • Once the icon is ready, click on it to start construction.
  • Drag the transparent building in the field to move it.
  • Press Spacebar to complete the construction.
  • Press Q to cancel construction.
  • Press F to rotate a building.
  • Press Z to select all ground defense towers.
  • Press X to select all anti-air defense towers.
  • Press C to select all defense towers.

Changed files in this update

