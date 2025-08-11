V1.5 Update Highlights:
- Fixed a bug where buildings could not be selected.
- Added the ability to sell the selected building by pressing “T”.
- Pressing the right mouse button can now cancel a building currently under construction.
Control Instructions
- Use W, A, S, D to move the camera.
- Press R to repair a selected building.
- Press T to sell a selected building.
- Press H to return to the base view.
- Click on the building icons on the right side to purchase.
- Once the icon is ready, click on it to start construction.
- Drag the transparent building in the field to move it.
- Press Spacebar to complete the construction.
- Press Q to cancel construction.
- Press F to rotate a building.
- Press Z to select all ground defense towers.
- Press X to select all anti-air defense towers.
- Press C to select all defense towers.
Changed files in this update