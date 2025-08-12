 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19553785 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when getting the revive wheel reward twice with only one dead card,
  • Fixed crash that occasionally occurred when saving and reloading at the final boss,
  • Fixed Borka and Geiza giving 9999 base power blood infusions,
  • Fixed copying a card onto a letter card at the Royal Copier killing the card at the end of a turn,
  • Fixed nitwits softlocking the game in one-lane battles,
  • Fixed fomite not getting educated,
  • Fixed Book of Fungi not working correctly,
  • Fixed Golden chainmail not updating card’s visuals when activated,
  • Fixed cards flipping up without being drawn when activated,
  • Fixed Guild’s token not giving equipment to some cards,
  • Fixed "Packing a Punch" achievement being unachievable,
  • Fixed Ipoi not working correctly with Feathers,
  • Fixed anointed Arkosh having 0% extra power

Changed files in this update

Depot 3333701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link