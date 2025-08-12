- Fixed crash when getting the revive wheel reward twice with only one dead card,
- Fixed crash that occasionally occurred when saving and reloading at the final boss,
- Fixed Borka and Geiza giving 9999 base power blood infusions,
- Fixed copying a card onto a letter card at the Royal Copier killing the card at the end of a turn,
- Fixed nitwits softlocking the game in one-lane battles,
- Fixed fomite not getting educated,
- Fixed Book of Fungi not working correctly,
- Fixed Golden chainmail not updating card’s visuals when activated,
- Fixed cards flipping up without being drawn when activated,
- Fixed Guild’s token not giving equipment to some cards,
- Fixed "Packing a Punch" achievement being unachievable,
- Fixed Ipoi not working correctly with Feathers,
- Fixed anointed Arkosh having 0% extra power
Update v1.0.0.1
