11 August 2025 Build 19553655 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed achievement "Congrats, You Just Beat Suika Game" to now only require you to reach 1 🤩 emoji. You no longer need to merge 2 🤩 emojis!

Happy achievement hunting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2746221
  • Loading history…
