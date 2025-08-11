Fixed achievement "Congrats, You Just Beat Suika Game" to now only require you to reach 1 🤩 emoji. You no longer need to merge 2 🤩 emojis!
Happy achievement hunting!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update