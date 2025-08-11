- New vehicle: Starry Sky V7
Trait: Attack Drone
The vehicle is equipped with an integrated drone deployment and recovery platform, supporting the launch and retrieval of drones. The drones feature autonomous attack capabilities, capable of locking onto and engaging zombie targets. Their attack strength is determined by the firepower parameters of the third turret mounted on the vehicle.
- New product in Apocalypse Farm: Proteanium Copia
Whenever a higher quality proteanium is dropped, additional excellent quality proteanium are also dropped.
Regular Incremental Update
