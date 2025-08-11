Hey folks,

I'm proud to finally say that Skatehouse is out now!

Thank you for all your support over the last year or so while I've been developing this game. This is my first game, and I made it while working a full-time job. I'm excited to see what you all think of it!

What's in the game?

Here's a short list of everything you can expect to find in the game:

Skateboards

Cruisers

Longboards

Penny boards

Clothing

Scooters

BMXs

Tons of decorations (including a TV with skate videos!)

I've also added a few systems for building custom boards, hiring staff, and sponsoring riders!

This is a small game (approx. 4-5 hours). It is a simplified version of a shop simulator, focusing mainly on building and decorating your shop, as well as fulfilling orders and managing staff. There are no customers walking around the shop.

Launch discount

For the first two weeks, you can get Skatehouse with a -20% discount. This is my way of saying thank you for tagging along during development!

Thank you, from Tyler :orange_heart: