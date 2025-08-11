 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19553445 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[Pet]You can now turn Hell Mosquitos into your pets.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
[Skill]Each of the four quick-hack skills now has a new skill icon.
简体中文
##########Content################
【宠物】你现在可以把地狱蚊变成你的宠物。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
【技能】所有的快速黑客技能现在都有了一个各自的新图标。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/455bfa5e
https://pastelink.net/f1vtt4ch

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link