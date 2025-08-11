Update, Version 20250811
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Pet]You can now turn Hell Mosquitos into your pets.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
[Skill]Each of the four quick-hack skills now has a new skill icon.
简体中文
##########Content################
【宠物】你现在可以把地狱蚊变成你的宠物。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
【技能】所有的快速黑客技能现在都有了一个各自的新图标。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/455bfa5e
https://pastelink.net/f1vtt4ch
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update