Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5631 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
* change: shield is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: hammer is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: book is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: book charge no longer increases damage of your current attack, but will charge additional magic damage impulse, accounting for your magic damage too
* change: hammer now does a knockup
* change: hammer damage increased from 20 to 80
* change: mage jurdald sfx are improved
* change: small energy blast sfx are improved
* change: slicing enemies in half now has a sound effect
* bugfix: enemies stuck in a pile no longer broadcast collisions to eachother forever
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update