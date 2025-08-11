 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19553439 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* change: shield is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: hammer is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: book is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default
* change: book charge no longer increases damage of your current attack, but will charge additional magic damage impulse, accounting for your magic damage too
* change: hammer now does a knockup
* change: hammer damage increased from 20 to 80
* change: mage jurdald sfx are improved
* change: small energy blast sfx are improved
* change: slicing enemies in half now has a sound effect
* bugfix: enemies stuck in a pile no longer broadcast collisions to eachother forever

Changed files in this update

