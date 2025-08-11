

* change: shield is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default

* change: hammer is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default

* change: book is no longer experimental and will be available as loot by default

* change: book charge no longer increases damage of your current attack, but will charge additional magic damage impulse, accounting for your magic damage too

* change: hammer now does a knockup

* change: hammer damage increased from 20 to 80

* change: mage jurdald sfx are improved

* change: small energy blast sfx are improved

* change: slicing enemies in half now has a sound effect

* bugfix: enemies stuck in a pile no longer broadcast collisions to eachother forever