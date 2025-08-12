A new quest line, new weapons - 3 flamethrowers of different rarity, reduced fleet respawn time and text chat bug fixes await you in our new update.

Added a new quest line where you have to fight the Atman fleets and disrupt their plans. Start it by talking to the mayor in Three Whales! Note: Dialogue texts in new quests may contain errors and inaccuracies, and voice acting is absent, we plan to fix this in the future.

Added three flamethrowers of different rarity

From the loot of Atman's Rank 5 ships ("Grasp", "ST Octa", "Glare" and "Midori"), which appear in some fleets on the last wave:

"Flamethrower of Atman's Initiated" can be obtained with a 1% chance.

"Flamethrower of Atman's Preachers" can be obtained with a 0.5% chance.

"Flamethrower of Atman's Inquisitors" can be obtained with a 0.1% chance.

From Dreadripper's loot:

"Flamethrower of Atman's Initiated" can be obtained with a 1.5% chance.

"Flamethrower of Atman's Preachers" can be obtained with a 1% chance.

"Flamethrower of Atman's Inquisitors" can be obtained with a 0.3% chance.

Pirate Flotillas

Respawn time interval has been reduced from 60-360 seconds to 60-75 seconds.

Atman Flotillas

Respawn time interval has been reduced from 150-450 seconds to 75-90 seconds.

Experience gained for sinking ships from the 2nd and 3rd waves has been increased from 750 to 1500.

The amount of medallions obtained from opponents of the 2nd and 3rd waves has been increased by 2 times.

Text chat bug fixes

Fixed several general text chat channel errors that caused message delivery and reception failures after grouping up.

Fixed an error that caused text chat to disconnect when voice chat was disconnected.

Text message delivery is no longer limited by distance between players.

Fixed a bug that caused the nickname of the sender of a private message to be displayed as "Unknown".

Dreadripper

Minimum spawn distance to the nearest player has been increased from 500 to 1500 meters.

Boss marker display distance has been increased from 3000 to 8000 meters.

Boss respawn time has been reduced from 40 to 30 minutes.

Fixed power consumption issue that caused four artillery guns located inside the hull to shut down.

Shield durability covering vulnerable spots has been increased from 650,000 to 1,000,000.

Miniguns have been moved from the bow platform to the side cranes.

A second four-barreled gun has been added to the bow platform.

Dead zones have been added to each weapon, for example, the rocket launcher will no longer attack at distances less than 250 meters, and all weapons have limited aiming angles.

Comment: Dreadripper has become stronger in situations where you are far from it, and it is able to fire from all weapons, but at the same time, situations where it can fire through its own hull are almost completely excluded. Thus, by getting closer to it, you can find safe places, which will become more numerous as Dreadripper's weapons are destroyed.

Boss behind the "Hunt for the 'Scuttlefish' (Group)" teleport

All weapon damage has been reduced by 25%.

Detonation of each of the three generators now reduces the boss's total durability by 9% instead of 5%.

Experience gained for destruction has been reduced from 9000 to 7000.

Time interval blocking loot drop in case of too fast repeated boss destruction has been reduced from 60 to 40 seconds.

PvP mission "Attack on Caravan"

Durability of the main ship and escort ships has been increased by 8 and 20 times respectively.

Reward for sinking caravan ships has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 medallions.

Reward for assisting in sinking caravan ships has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 medallions.

Reward gained per 1 second of caravan escort for defenders has been increased from 50 to 100 medallions.

Reward limit for one player has been increased from 150,000 to 200,000 medallions.

PvP mission "Treasure Hunt"

The condition for starting missions in the northeast and southeast has been simplified. Now they should start more often.

Capture point time in all locations has been increased to 180 seconds.

Reward limit for one player has been increased from 150,000 to 200,000 medallions.

Machine Guns

Overheating mechanic has been disabled.

For machine guns of levels 1-4, magazine size has been reduced to 125.

Machine gun spread now decreases with weapon level, improving accuracy. Machine guns of levels 1–4 had their spread increase per shot raised by 20–40%, while levels 5 and 6 had it lowered by 15% and 50% respectively.

Shotguns

Shotgun damage has been increased by 40%.

"Dreadripper Minigun"

Base mass has been reduced from 150,000 to 120,000.

Maximum and minimum spread has been reduced by 20%.

Maximum projectile flight distance has been increased from 600 to 700 meters.

"Jared's Smoke Grenade Launcher"

Energy consumption per shot has been reduced from 5000 to 3000.

Explosion radius has been increased from 11 to 13 meters.

Other improvements and fixes:

Turning radius of the ST Octa Seiner has been improved.

Comment: Please note that due to the relatively low mass of the ship itself, its small width, and high speed, with a large number of heavy modules on deck, the ship may experience stability problems during sharp turns. It was impossible to improve the turning radius without these problems due to the peculiarities of the game physics engine, which strives to realistically model the behavior of ships of different hull shapes and displacements.