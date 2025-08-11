New reset button in settings

You can now restore Just Chess settings to default with a single click. Reset clears data saved in PlayerPrefs, restores checkboxes and slider settings to defaults, and removes the UCI chess engine path. If you use a UCI chess engine, you will need to select it again using the Browse button. Note: Highscore will not be reset.

The reset button can be found at the very bottom of the Settings menu.

We recommend closing and reopening the game after using reset. This is not required, but some settings are reloaded when the game starts.