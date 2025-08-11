 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19553363 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update contents:

  • New reset button in settings
    You can now restore Just Chess settings to default with a single click. Reset clears data saved in PlayerPrefs, restores checkboxes and slider settings to defaults, and removes the UCI chess engine path. If you use a UCI chess engine, you will need to select it again using the Browse button. Note: Highscore will not be reset.
    The reset button can be found at the very bottom of the Settings menu.
    We recommend closing and reopening the game after using reset. This is not required, but some settings are reloaded when the game starts.

  • Autoplay feature disabled
    The automatic play function that started when the player was idle has been completely disabled for now.

  • Previous fixes
    If you’ve experienced issues such as the promotion panel not appearing when a pawn reaches the last rank, or the clocks not working correctly during pawn promotion, these have already been fixed in earlier updates. However, please report if you still encounter these problems in this version.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2242089
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link