11 August 2025 Build 19553277 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Introduced a new enemy type — Shadows. Staring at them for too long is dangerous.

  • Fixed issues with the first boss, “The Bridge Creature”.

  • Adjusted the Gatling gun’s firing range and added cover to its location for more tactical encounters.

  • Increased enemy count across levels.

  • Added new sounds for enemies: they now react audibly when drawing weapons, taking damage, and dying.

Interface & Interaction

  • Fixed a bug with Response buttons during dialogues.

  • Fixed an issue with the description text under each memory.

Technical Improvements

  • Updated the loading screen; transitions between locations are now smoother and more comfortable.

  • Refined level architecture for better flow and cohesion.

☺️ Thank you for playing

We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM

- SATORI Ent. Team

