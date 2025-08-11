Gameplay
Introduced a new enemy type — Shadows. Staring at them for too long is dangerous.
Fixed issues with the first boss, “The Bridge Creature”.
Adjusted the Gatling gun’s firing range and added cover to its location for more tactical encounters.
Increased enemy count across levels.
Added new sounds for enemies: they now react audibly when drawing weapons, taking damage, and dying.
Interface & Interaction
Fixed a bug with Response buttons during dialogues.
Fixed an issue with the description text under each memory.
Technical Improvements
Updated the loading screen; transitions between locations are now smoother and more comfortable.
Refined level architecture for better flow and cohesion.
☺️ Thank you for playing
We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM
- SATORI Ent. Team
