Attention Void Resurgence pilots – the competition just got serious!

We’ve officially added Leaderboards to the game, and they’re not your standard “one score fits all” type.

Instead, every 30-second slice of gameplay now has its own separate leaderboard.

That means:

240 unique leaderboards in total over a full 30-minute run.

Every half-minute is its own competition, so you can chase glory in the early game, mid game, or even the final frantic seconds.

Why This Is Awesome

More Chances to Shine: Maybe you’re not the best at going the distance, but you crush the first 5 minutes? There’s a leaderboard for that.

Hyper-Specific Goals: Target your favorite time window, optimize for it, and dominate the rankings.

Constant Action: No more waiting for the “perfect run” – you can always compete in a fresh leaderboard and climb your way up.

The leaderboards update automatically, so as you play, your score in each 30-second period is recorded and compared against other pilots worldwide. You might be #1 in the 14:00–13:30 window while battling hard to break into the top 10 in the final minute.

So… are you ready to see your name at the top?

Fire up Void Resurgence and start climbing! 🛸✨

– The Void Resurgence Team