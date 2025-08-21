 Skip to content
Youkoso!
We got a small update for today, fixing and updating a few items.

This update comes accompanied by a friendly reminder to update your GPU driver to the latest version.

Here is the changelog:

Added

  • Enable Chinese Traditional language version.
  • Implemented cutscene subtitles.
  • Added hold icons support to the controls menu.


Changed

  • Hid the in-game announcement.
  • Updated the Japanese translation of one intro cutscene line.


Fixed

  • Fixed continuous building not working on gamepad.
  • Fixed the misplaced focus when opening the audio and game settings.
  • Fixed that closing the Ul on B doesn't work if the quick slot is selected (controller).
  • Gamepad control for RT has been fixed.
  • Bound rotate building to LT/RT for controller.


PS: Sengoku Dynasty is also being released today for consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X)!









