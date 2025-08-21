We got a small update for today, fixing and updating a few items.
This update comes accompanied by a friendly reminder to update your GPU driver to the latest version.
Here is the changelog:
Added
- Enable Chinese Traditional language version.
- Implemented cutscene subtitles.
- Added hold icons support to the controls menu.
Changed
- Hid the in-game announcement.
- Updated the Japanese translation of one intro cutscene line.
Fixed
- Fixed continuous building not working on gamepad.
- Fixed the misplaced focus when opening the audio and game settings.
- Fixed that closing the Ul on B doesn't work if the quick slot is selected (controller).
- Gamepad control for RT has been fixed.
- Bound rotate building to LT/RT for controller.
PS: Sengoku Dynasty is also being released today for consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X)!
