Added

Enable Chinese Traditional language version.



Implemented cutscene subtitles.



Added hold icons support to the controls menu.



Changed

Hid the in-game announcement.



Updated the Japanese translation of one intro cutscene line.



Fixed

Fixed continuous building not working on gamepad.



Fixed the misplaced focus when opening the audio and game settings.



Fixed that closing the Ul on B doesn't work if the quick slot is selected (controller).



Gamepad control for RT has been fixed.



Bound rotate building to LT/RT for controller.



Youkoso!We got a small update for today, fixing and updating a few items.This update comes accompanied by a friendly reminder to update your GPU driver to the latest version.Here is the changelog:PS: Sengoku Dynasty is also being released today for consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X)!