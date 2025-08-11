 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19553099 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

- Fixes purchasing of powers in shop when all power slots are occupied

- Fixes negative amber when dismantling powers

- Fixes spelling in credits

- Fixes thought fish in floating farm that kills you when collecting

