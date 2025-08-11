Fixes:
- Fixes purchasing of powers in shop when all power slots are occupied
- Fixes negative amber when dismantling powers
- Fixes spelling in credits
- Fixes thought fish in floating farm that kills you when collecting
Changed files in this update