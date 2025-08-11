Knowmad: The Automations Update ⚙️



We have been listening to your feedback and we have major changes in the game. Welcome to the Automations Feedback, this major update will change Knowmad into a full idler, there will be less things to worry about, and more focusing on just automations. No more notion of health, your main character can just perpetually focus on economic progressions.





🛠️ Major Gameplay Overhaul & Focus Shift

❤️ No More Player Health – The game no longer tracks or uses a player health system. This means no taking damage, and the survival element has been removed to better fit the idle gameplay style.

🔇 Added Mute Functionality – Enables players to mute the game so it can run in the background as a pure idler.

📜 RPG Events Removed – All RPG-style events have been completely cut. The focus is now on creating a pure idle game experience, removing story interruptions and focusing entirely on automation, resource collection, and progression.

🤖 Robot Role Refined – The robot summon now focuses entirely on working jobs to generate a steady stream of income for the player, streamlining automation and removing extra, unfocused behaviors.

🐑 Sheep Specialization – Summoned sheep are now exclusively dedicated to watering plants, ensuring crops stay hydrated without player micromanagement.

🐜 Ant Collector – Summoned ants are now specialized in gold collection, automatically gathering coins so you can keep progressing without running around.

🏃 Updated Running Animation – The main character’s running animation has been improved for smoother motion and better visual appeal.

