This patch introduces Season 26 statues and changes to the Vanity Merchant, along with various other adjustments.
Season 26 Winner Statues Unveiled
The statues to the victorious guilds from Season 26 have been unveiled in each server’s Conqueror’s Hall. Congratulations once again to IFures, Peony Flower, and Heralds of Valhalla!
Changes
Depths Changes
- The duration of each level has been reduced by 3 minutes
- Players now display a ghostly animation upon death, making it easier to distinguish them from those turning invisible
- The time between entering the Depths and being allowed to reenter has been reduced
- This means that players who die soon after entering can enter another Depths instance quickly
Vanity Merchant Changes
- Tabs in the Vanity Merchant UI have been reorganized to better match those in the Appearance UI, as follows:
- Wardrobe, Mount Skins, Victory Emotes, Avatars, Furniture & Consumables
- The price of Victory Emotes purchased with Community Tokens has been doubled, but they now grant five times as many charges
- Adventurer Tokens can no longer be crafted
- These can be salvaged for 100 Community Tokens
- Any Adventurer’s Challenge Avatar or Avatar Ring can now be crafted with Community Tokens
- These can be salvaged for 40% of their Community Token value
Mob Changes
- Damage dealt by bosses and minibosses in Hunter Corrupted Dungeons has been reduced
- The number of tracks in Tier 5+ blue and yellow zones has been increased to match the amount in Tier 3 and 4 blue zones
- Avalonian Raid bosses are now immune to silence effects
Other Changes
- The following items can now be sold at the Tutorial Marketplace in the Cove:
- Tier 1 equipment
- Carrot Soup
- In Streamer Mode, region names are now hidden in region queues
- This applies to the HUD tracker, overhead messages, and notifications
- Cooldown for /whisper, /faction, and /factionlocal chat has been reduced to 0.5 seconds
- Trading in Corrupted Dungeons has been disabled
- The Journal missions 'Get 150,000 Infamy in Corrupted Dungeons' and above have had their rewards reduced
Combat Balance Changes
Axes
Halberd now reduces enemies’ CC resistance, giving it a utility role and making it more attractive to bring one to group fights.
- Tear Apart (Halberd)
- Added: enemy CC resistance decreased by 0.2 for 4s
Crossbows
Sweeping Bolt is now slightly easier to hit with, and has a cooldown that better matches ally CC. Its damage has also been increased to help Heavy Crossbow find a place in the meta.
- Sweeping Bolt (Heavy Crossbow)
- Improved hit detection, including a slightly larger hitbox
- Cooldown: 15s → 20s
- Damage: 192 → 225
Cursed Staffs
Haunting Screams now travels more slowly across the ground, allowing it to hit crowd-controlled targets more often and more reliably, benefiting both solo and group play.
- Haunting Screams (Cursed Skull)
- Max duration: 5.3s → 5s
- Distance covered: 12m → 10m
- Damage per tick: 28 → 31
Shapeshifter Staffs
Pulse Shock has continued to be favored over Reality Fissure, even for 1v1 combat with ranged shapes. To make it a more attractive option in those situations, its cast time has been reduced to improve reliability.
- Reality Fissure (all Shapeshifter Staffs)
- Cast time: 0.4s → 0.3s
Swords
Mighty Blow’s stand time and ending distance from the target have been reduced, making it easier for Heroic Strike to follow up on fleeing enemies despite its recent range reduction.
- Mighty Blow (Broadsword)
- Dash stand time: 0.3s → 0.1s
- End position offset: -2.5m → -2m
Helmets
Now that purges like those from Knight Armor are common, Displacement’s cooldown has been reduced to keep it a reliable answer to forced movement effects.
- Displacement Immunity (Knight Helmet)
- Cooldown: 30s → 25s
Energizing Shield has provided slightly too much energy security in 1v1 content. Increasing its cooldown gives opponents a larger window to punish energy-hungry builds that rely on it as their sole sustain.
- Energizing Shield (all Helmets, Caps and Cowls)
- Cooldown: 20s → 25s
Shoes
Mistwalker has been slightly too strong in both 2v2s and ZvZ bombing. To rein it in, its dash range has been reduced by one meter to match Cleric Sandals’ Blink.
- After Image (Mistwalker Shoes)
- Dash range: 11m → 10m
Ethereal Form’s invincibility duration has been reduced from 4.5s to 4s, so solo ZvZ bombers who are CC’d during the two-second vulnerability window can now be more reliably punished.
- Ethereal Form (Feyscale Sandals)
- Maximum Duration: 6.5s → 6s
Miscellaneous
- Inner Shadow (Shadowcaller)
- Improved visual indication of the area affected by Plate Armor’s effect
Fixes
- Fixed resource filters not working correctly in the Bank Overview
- Fixed issue where changing regions with an overcharged item equipped would cause health to display its base value
- Fixed rare issue in the Depths where two teams could spawn in the same location
