This patch introduces Season 26 statues and changes to the Vanity Merchant, along with various other adjustments.

Season 26 Winner Statues Unveiled

Changes

The duration of each level has been reduced by 3 minutes

Players now display a ghostly animation upon death, making it easier to distinguish them from those turning invisible

The time between entering the Depths and being allowed to reenter has been reduced This means that players who die soon after entering can enter another Depths instance quickly



Tabs in the Vanity Merchant UI have been reorganized to better match those in the Appearance UI, as follows: Wardrobe, Mount Skins, Victory Emotes, Avatars, Furniture & Consumables

The price of Victory Emotes purchased with Community Tokens has been doubled, but they now grant five times as many charges

Adventurer Tokens can no longer be crafted These can be salvaged for 100 Community Tokens

Any Adventurer’s Challenge Avatar or Avatar Ring can now be crafted with Community Tokens These can be salvaged for 40% of their Community Token value



Damage dealt by bosses and minibosses in Hunter Corrupted Dungeons has been reduced

The number of tracks in Tier 5+ blue and yellow zones has been increased to match the amount in Tier 3 and 4 blue zones

Avalonian Raid bosses are now immune to silence effects

The following items can now be sold at the Tutorial Marketplace in the Cove: Tier 1 equipment Carrot Soup

In Streamer Mode, region names are now hidden in region queues This applies to the HUD tracker, overhead messages, and notifications

Cooldown for /whisper, /faction, and /factionlocal chat has been reduced to 0.5 seconds

Trading in Corrupted Dungeons has been disabled

The Journal missions 'Get 150,000 Infamy in Corrupted Dungeons' and above have had their rewards reduced

Combat Balance Changes

Halberd now reduces enemies’ CC resistance, giving it a utility role and making it more attractive to bring one to group fights.

Tear Apart (Halberd) Added: enemy CC resistance decreased by 0.2 for 4s



Sweeping Bolt is now slightly easier to hit with, and has a cooldown that better matches ally CC. Its damage has also been increased to help Heavy Crossbow find a place in the meta.

Sweeping Bolt (Heavy Crossbow) Improved hit detection, including a slightly larger hitbox Cooldown: 15s → 20s Damage: 192 → 225



Haunting Screams now travels more slowly across the ground, allowing it to hit crowd-controlled targets more often and more reliably, benefiting both solo and group play.

Haunting Screams (Cursed Skull) Max duration: 5.3s → 5s Distance covered: 12m → 10m Damage per tick: 28 → 31



Pulse Shock has continued to be favored over Reality Fissure, even for 1v1 combat with ranged shapes. To make it a more attractive option in those situations, its cast time has been reduced to improve reliability.

Reality Fissure (all Shapeshifter Staffs) Cast time: 0.4s → 0.3s



Mighty Blow’s stand time and ending distance from the target have been reduced, making it easier for Heroic Strike to follow up on fleeing enemies despite its recent range reduction.

Mighty Blow (Broadsword) Dash stand time: 0.3s → 0.1s End position offset: -2.5m → -2m



Now that purges like those from Knight Armor are common, Displacement’s cooldown has been reduced to keep it a reliable answer to forced movement effects.

Displacement Immunity (Knight Helmet) Cooldown: 30s → 25s



Energizing Shield has provided slightly too much energy security in 1v1 content. Increasing its cooldown gives opponents a larger window to punish energy-hungry builds that rely on it as their sole sustain.

Energizing Shield (all Helmets, Caps and Cowls) Cooldown: 20s → 25s



Mistwalker has been slightly too strong in both 2v2s and ZvZ bombing. To rein it in, its dash range has been reduced by one meter to match Cleric Sandals’ Blink.

After Image (Mistwalker Shoes) Dash range: 11m → 10m



Ethereal Form’s invincibility duration has been reduced from 4.5s to 4s, so solo ZvZ bombers who are CC’d during the two-second vulnerability window can now be more reliably punished.

Ethereal Form (Feyscale Sandals) Maximum Duration: 6.5s → 6s



Inner Shadow (Shadowcaller) Improved visual indication of the area affected by Plate Armor’s effect



Fixes

Fixed resource filters not working correctly in the Bank Overview

Fixed issue where changing regions with an overcharged item equipped would cause health to display its base value

Fixed rare issue in the Depths where two teams could spawn in the same location

The statues to the victorious guilds from Season 26 have been unveiled in each server’s Conqueror’s Hall. Congratulations once again to, and